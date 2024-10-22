Sky Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,702 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. 214,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,016. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.