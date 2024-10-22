Simon’s Cat Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $248.44 million and $286.40 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00252956 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,188,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,188,614 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,188,614.186 with 6,749,955,188,614.186 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003923 USD and is up 64.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $367,049,685.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

