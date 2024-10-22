Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. 5,945,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,124,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

