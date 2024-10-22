Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.32. 2,754,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,653. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.