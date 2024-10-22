Sierra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,250 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 410,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

