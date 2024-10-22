Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.
Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 6.8 %
Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.89.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sierra Bancorp
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Bancorp
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Driving the Shift to Nuclear Energy for AI Power
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Utilities Outperform in 2024: 3 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.