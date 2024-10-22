Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 6.8 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,729.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,158. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sierra Bancorp

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.