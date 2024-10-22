Shariaportfolio Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Shariaportfolio Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

