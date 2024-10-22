Royal Bank of Canada Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $120.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. VSE has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.60.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,256,331.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in VSE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,343,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

