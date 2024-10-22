Royal Bank of Canada Increases Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $26.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

