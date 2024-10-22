Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LOW traded down $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.26. 993,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,624. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.03.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.60.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

