Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 718,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,770. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

