Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 4,126,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,834,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile



Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

