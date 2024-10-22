Reviewing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and PolyPid”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $235.44 million 1.87 -$57.53 million ($0.65) -8.18 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.26

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.6% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paragon 28 and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -24.64% -32.39% -17.07% PolyPid N/A -969.85% -121.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Paragon 28 and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 186.65%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Volatility and Risk

Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

