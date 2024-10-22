Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $0.76 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 181,732 shares of company stock worth $160,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

