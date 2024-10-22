Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00003986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $708.98 million and approximately $87.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,845,577 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

