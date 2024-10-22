Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00003986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $708.98 million and approximately $87.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00251865 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,845,577 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.
