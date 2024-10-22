Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,955 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $275.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.