Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,830 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after buying an additional 705,199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,341,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

