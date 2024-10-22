Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

