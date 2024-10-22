Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PNC opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,819. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.