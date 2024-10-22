Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in MetLife by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

