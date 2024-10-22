Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $291.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $282.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $20,292,760. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

