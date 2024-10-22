Rainer H. Bosselmann Sells 4,598 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $602,383.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,015,962.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Argan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Argan stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $129.30. 294,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $135.85.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Argan by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

