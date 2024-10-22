QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602,305 shares in the company, valued at $374,970,010.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,007,444 shares of company stock worth $40,044,226 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

