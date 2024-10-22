Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.37, but opened at $151.33. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $155.20, with a volume of 257,710 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average is $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.