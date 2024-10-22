Quant 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.05 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $65.69 or 0.00097152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $793.11 million and $12.05 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00253617 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
