Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,897,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,524 shares during the period. Qifu Technology makes up approximately 6.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $175,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the first quarter worth $634,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth $25,560,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

