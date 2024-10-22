PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) versus Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Critical Comparison

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobile-health Network Solutions and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 0 3 8 0 2.73

PTC has a consensus price target of $201.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

95.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and PTC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions $11.53 million 1.48 N/A N/A N/A PTC $2.10 billion 10.48 $245.54 million $2.45 74.67

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A PTC 13.32% 13.36% 6.14%

Summary

PTC beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

