PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) versus DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Head to Head Contrast

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 470.61%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

This table compares DBV Technologies and PharmaCyte Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $15.73 million 4.30 -$72.73 million ($0.84) -0.83 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A $330,000.00 ($1.20) -1.50

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -638.21% -74.41% -55.84% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A 1.38% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company’s earlier stage research programs includes vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte. Ltd. and Austrianova Singapore Pte. Ltd. to use the Cell-in-the-Box technology for cancer treatment. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

