Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.76. 9,072,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,902,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of -479.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

