PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

