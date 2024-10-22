Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $156.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Paylocity by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

