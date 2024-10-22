Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.