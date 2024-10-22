Oldfield Partners LLP Has $49.62 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 10.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

