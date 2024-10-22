Oldfield Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up about 1.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,396,000 after buying an additional 97,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 11.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,311,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after buying an additional 133,993 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

