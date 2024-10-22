Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 25,816 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.