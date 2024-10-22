Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 3.0 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

