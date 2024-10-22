Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $139,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

