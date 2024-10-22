Nucor Corporation, a leading steel and steel products manufacturer, recently disclosed its financial performance for the quarter ended September 28, 2024. On October 21, 2024, the company released a news statement detailing the outcomes of its operations during the said period. The news release, containing comprehensive financial information, has been made available as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated in this report for reference.

Get alerts:

In addition to the financial results, Nucor Corporation announced a Regulation FD Disclosure on the same day. Concurrently with the news release, the company posted an investor presentation on its official Investor Relations website. The investor presentation, aimed at providing stakeholders with insights into various aspects of the company’s performance, is accessible as Exhibit 99.2 and is also integrated into this disclosure.

Alongside the financial data and the investor presentation, the company detailed the requisite financial statements and exhibits in compliance with Item 9.01 of the filing.

Included in the exhibits section are the following:

– Exhibit 99.1: News Release of Nucor Corporation dated October 21, 2024

– Exhibit 99.2: Investor Presentation dated October 21, 2024

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page from this Current Report on Form 8-K formatted in Inline XBRL

It is essential to note that the information presented in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including attached exhibits, is provided for informational purposes and is not classified as a filed document as per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, the content of this report is not to be considered as part of or incorporated by reference into any registration or submission documents under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly specified in any such submissions.

In conclusion, as per the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been duly signed on behalf of Nucor Corporation by Stephen D. Laxton, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Executive Vice President of the company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages investors and stakeholders to review the complete 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or through Nucor Corporation’s investor relations channels for comprehensive details.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nucor’s 8K filing here.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also