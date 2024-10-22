nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 15,000 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,095,147.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 174,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,977. The company has a market capitalization of $527.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 309,634 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

