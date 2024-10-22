NetMind Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $87.09 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003169 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00252553 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,845,209 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.10905271 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,553,157.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.