NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) vs. Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Head-To-Head Review

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amprius Technologies and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 6 2 3.11 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 394.35%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $12.16 million 14.65 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -3.84 NeoVolta $2.65 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amprius Technologies and NeoVolta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -327.05% -64.85% -39.47% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats NeoVolta on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

