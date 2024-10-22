NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.68

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00006971 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $234.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,440,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,888,659 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,216,441,568 with 1,215,793,326 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7797465 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $240,191,114.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

