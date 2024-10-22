National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 20.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 750,503 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $52,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Featured Stories

