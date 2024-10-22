M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.47.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

NYSE:MTB opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.31. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $200.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,119. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.