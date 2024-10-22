MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

