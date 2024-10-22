Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Reduced by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 3.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after buying an additional 694,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after buying an additional 335,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MSI traded down $5.78 on Tuesday, hitting $471.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.27 and its 200 day moving average is $398.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $480.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

