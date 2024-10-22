Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops One Day Volume of $6.05 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $153.70 million and $6.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00041125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,142,363,667 coins and its circulating supply is 914,166,144 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

