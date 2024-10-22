Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 83.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $20.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.37. 524,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,044. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $495.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.46.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

