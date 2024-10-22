Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.46 and last traded at $106.78. 3,904,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,158,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

