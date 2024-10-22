M&G (LON:MNG) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.20 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 207.30 ($2.69). Approximately 4,942,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,229,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.30 ($2.70).

Several analysts have issued reports on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.92) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,961.43, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

